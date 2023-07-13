Relatives try to heal after east Charlotte woman killed in shooting

CHARLOTTE — Relatives of Santavius McBride are trying to heal after she was fatally shot Friday morning.

Officers say they found her body in her east Charlotte home.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said Marques McBride, the victim’s son, turned himself in shortly after the shooting.

He’s in jail charged, charged with her murder.

Relatives honored Santavius McBride with a candlelight vigil Wednesday night.

“We’re trying to get everybody together to try to relieve a little bit of stress of what happened,” said Shaheim Roseboro, Santavius McBride’s son.

“It feels like she’s with me,” said Zarion Funderburk, the victim’s nephew. “And she’s with me all the time. Feels like a good time to celebrate her.”

Police said investigators are looking into what led up to the shooting.

