Religious event attendees hit with predatory towing charges in Gaston County

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — A Gaston County tow truck operator is in hot water after people attending a religious event said he snagged their cars and quoted prices as high as $2,000.

Channel 9’s Ken Lemon talked to some of those people.

Unite 2026 is happening at the baseball stadium on West Franklin Boulevard with limited parking.

Imagine being one of the expected 8,000 people trying to get inside then realizing the lot a block away from the entrance has extra parking.

Everyone we talked to said they came at night and didn’t see the “no parking” signs. The sign isn’t easy to see if you drive in from downtown.

They came to pray, sing, and hear preaching. When they got back, their cars were gone.

A mother whose 17-year-old daughter had her car towed said she understands towing the car. She has a hard time understanding why she got a bill for $1,200.

“Doesn’t make sense,” Audra Cline said.

Two other people told Channel 9 the same thing. One said at first the operator told her the price is $2,000 and that was with a discount for a religious event.

We called the operator Saturday.

Watch Channel 9 Eyewitness News tonight for his response.

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