Remains found in NC mountain house identified as missing man

CHARLOTTE — The remains of a missing man have been found in a western North Carlina duplex, officials confirm.

Haywood County deputies began investigating on Friday, Jan. 26, after a maintenance worker called about a foul smell and found what looked to be human remains at 167 James Street in Clyde, N.C.

Deputies confirmed the human remains were that of 26-year-old Joshua Lee Wayne Seagraves, a man they considered missing.

Seagraves was reported missing on Oct. 14, 2023, in the area of James Street and Old Clyde Road.

HCSO is still investigating the incident, but they say there is no threat to the community.

