CMPD searches for person of interest after remains of mother, 2 children found in apartment

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is looking for a person of interest after they identified the remains of a mother and her two children that were found Friday inside a north Charlotte apartment.

Officers were conducting an investigation at the Orchard Trace apartments off North Tryon Street when they discovered the remains.

The complex in northeast Charlotte is where the mother and her two children were previously reported missing on March 3, according to police.

On March 8, CMPD sent out an alert on Friday saying that 22-year-old Markayla Johnson and her two children, four-year-old Miracle and seven-month-old Messiah, were missing. Police said Johnson hadn’t contacted any known family members, and they were concerned about her welfare.

On Saturday, police announced that the remains were presumptively identified as Johnson and her children. The remains were sent to the medical examiner’s office for confirmation.

On March 15, a search warrant was executed, which revealed the three victims had been deceased inside Johnson’s apartment.

Police are searching for a person of interest who may be connected with this case, but they didn’t provide any further details.

The investigation is active and ongoing, and details are limited at this time.

This is a developing story.

