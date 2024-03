CHAROTTE — Police are conducting a homicide investigation Friday afternoon at an apartment complex on Orchard Trace Lane off North Tryon Street in north Charlotte after the discovery of human remains.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department did not release any more information.

This is a developing story. Watch Eyewitness News starting at 10 p.m. and 11 p.m. and check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

©2024 Cox Media Group