Remembering Hurricane Florence – a storm that brought, catastrophic damage, historic flooding

CHARLOTTE — Thursday marked 5 years since Hurricane Florence made landfall near Wrightsville Beach.

The Category 1 storm brought torrential downpours, which caused multiple fatalities leaving catastrophic damage across the Carolinas.

The slow-moving storm, which peaked as a Category 4 hurricane in the Atlantic Ocean, was almost stationary when it came over the Carolinas.

The rain left nearly three feet of rain near the coast, 10 inches in Fayetteville, and more than six inches in Charlotte.

“We knew there was going to be incredible flash flooding, catastrophic inundation of people’s homes and lives turned upside down,” said Steven Pfaff, the warning coordination meteorologist at the National Weather Service.

At 5:30 p.m. on Channel 9, Pfaff tells Channel 9′s climate reporter Michelle Alfini that meteorologists are worried about seeing the same thing in future storms.

