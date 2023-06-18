Local

Renowned golf club in North Carolina on track to reopen in late summer

The par-4 12th hole requiring an approach over water is an example of why Golf Digest in 2007 ranked Tot Hill Farm the seventh-toughest course in America. (GEOFF DAIL)

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — A North Carolina golf course once named one of the toughest in the nation by Golf Digest is on schedule to reopen later this summer.

Pete Skirpstas, director of operations for Tot Hill Farm Golf Club owner Pat Barber, said crews were laying Zoysia Prizm sod on the greens in recent days at the course outside Asheboro in Randolph County.

Skirpstas said Tot Hill Farm remains on schedule for the Labor Day opening planned when the course closed on May 15. Designed by acclaimed architect Mike Strantz, the course is about 2.5 miles southwest of Asheboro off N.C. 49 at 3185 Tot Hill Farm Road.

“Everything is going great,” Skirpstas told the Triad Business Journal on June 12. “We should be ready on Labor Day.”

