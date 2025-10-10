Local

Judge denies bond revocation for suspect in Mary Collins murder case

By Joe Bruno, wsoctv.com
In a surprising decision, Judge David Strickland declined to revoke the bond Friday of America Diehl and removed her electronic monitoring, despite requests from the Mecklenburg County District Attorney’s office.

Diehl, charged with accessory after the fact of first-degree murder and concealment of a body in connection to the 2020 murder of Mary Collins, was accused by the DA’s office of violating the terms of her release. These alleged violations include breaking curfew and failing to charge her ankle monitor.

Collins’ family expressed their distress and anger following the court’s decision, leaving the courtroom upset and furious.

Collins’ grandmother, Mia Alderman, has been actively involved in advocating for justice, having testified to the House Oversight Subcommittee in Charlotte about violent crime.

The case has seen significant delays, as Diehl, along with two other suspects, James Salerno and Lavi Pham, have not yet faced trial since the homicide occurred in 2020.

The decision not to revoke Diehl’s bond has left the Collins family and community members questioning the judicial process, as they continue to seek justice for Mary Collins.

