Rep. Nancy Mace Urges DOJ to take over Logan Federico murder case

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Congresswoman Nancy Mace is calling on the Department of Justice to intervene in Logan Federico’s murder case.

Police said Alexander Dickey shot and killed Federico while the Charlotte resident was staying with friends in Columbia, South Carolina.

Mace said she wants the feds to take over prosecution to pursue the death penalty.

She is also calling for the local solicitor overseeing the case to be impeached.

