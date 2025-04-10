Rep. Tricia Cotham files transit bill

RALEIGH — Rep. Tricia Cotham, R-Mecklenburg, filed a bill Thursday that would let Mecklenburg County put a sales tax referendum on the ballot this fall.

If approved, voters would decide on a one-cent sales tax increase.

The revenue raised would be split between road, rail and bus projects.

That includes plans for the Red Line rail going from Uptown, possibly into Mooresville.

The legislation would also establish a new transit authority to oversee CATS.

