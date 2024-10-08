Repair work near Wendover Drive exit causing traffic issues on Independence Boulevard

CHARLOTTE — You can expect traffic delays on E. Independence Boulevard for at least another week.

The Wendover Drive exit is closed on Independence, and the lane closure next to it is causing backups from Uptown to East Charlotte.

Charlotte Water is replacing two valves and a fire hydrant. A barrier has been set up to block off a lane while crews finish the work.

Evening commute times appear to have doubled compared to last week, according to traffic flows on Google Maps.

Charlotte Water says the work is expected to be finished by Oct. 17.

