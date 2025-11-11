Report: Border Patrol commander, CBP agents heading to Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — Border Patrol agents are expected to come to Charlotte this month for its next immigration crackdown, according to CNN on Tuesday.

Channel 9 is working to independently confirm the operation.

CNN says officials stressed that plans are still being finalized, but Gregory Bovino and a group of Customs and Border Protection officers are expected to head to Charlotte from Chicago.

Agents have most recently been focusing on Chicago as part of a larger effort by the Department of Homeland Security to arrest violent criminals who are in the country without legal status.

Protestors in Chicago have clashed with agents, leading to court battles about officers’ use of force during the protests.

Channel 9 has reported on Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers making arrests in Charlotte and the Carolinas over the last few months.

It’s not clear what the CBP agents may be doing in Charlotte.

We’re reaching out to local leaders and federal agencies to confirm what the operation could look like in the Queen City and the Carolinas.

DHS told Channel 9 they wouldn’t “discuss future or potential operations.”

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

(VIDEO: Woman reunites with family after being released from ICE custody)

Woman reunites with family after being released from ICE custody

©2025 Cox Media Group