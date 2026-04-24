Taylorsville man killed in crash possibly caused by medical condition, NCSHP says

ALEXANDER COUNTY, N.C. — A 66-year-old man was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Taylorsville on Thursday afternoon.

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to the scene on Rink Dam Road near Wittenburg Springs Drive in Taylorsville on Thursday around 2:10 p.m.

Officials said a 2017 Dodge Durango that was travelling east drove off the side of the road and hit a mailbox and a tree.

The victim of the crash has been identified as Peter Joseph Gardner. Officials said he died at the scene.

Investigators said that they do not suspect that speed or impairment were factors in the crash. Witnesses told troopers that they believe Gardner may have had a medical event prior to the crash.

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