Report: Chuck E. Cheese to keep animatronic band at Charlotte location

CHARLOTTE — Following backlash, Chuck E. Cheese will keep its animatronic band at its Pineville-Matthews Road location.

The Political Beat previously reported that the beloved family pizza joint planned to phase out all of its animatronic bands. The locations would instead focus on dance floors, trampolines, and arcade games.

The Pineville-Matthews Road location in Charlotte is one of the last few in the country where the band is still playing.

According to the New York Times, the company is increasing the number of animatronic bands that will remain to five. A company spokeswoman confirmed the news to the Times on Thursday.

Those five locations would include the one in Charlotte, the Times reports.

(WATCH BELOW: Chuck-E-Cheese announces phase-out of animatronic bands; superfans working to save them)

Chuck-E-Cheese announces phase-out of animatronic bands; superfans working to save them

©2024 Cox Media Group