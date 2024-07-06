Local

Reports: Forward Miles Bridges returning to Hornets with 3-year deal

By WSOCTV.com News Staff

Miles Bridges Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges moves upcourt during the team's NBA basketball game against the Denver Nuggets on March 28, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. Bridges says he may be back in the NBA soon, returning to play for the Hornets. Bridges tells The Associated Press it has been a long process and he might be playing in March. Bridges attended Michigan State's home game against No. 17 Indiana on Tuesday night, Feb. 21. Bridges has not played this season while under an NBA investigation. (AP Photo/Rusty Jones, File.)

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges, who has drawn attention off the court for domestic violence charges, is resigning with the team under a three-year deal, sources tell ESPN.

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski said the free agent agreed to a three-year, $75 million deal with the Hornets.

Bridges returns to a team stacked with point guard LaMelo Ball and forward Brandon Miller, Wojnarowski pointed out.

Off the court

Bridges has faced several legal issues in Charlotte.

He was accused of violating a protective order during a custody exchange on Oct. 6, 2023. He was charged with three criminal counts, including a domestic violence protective order violation, misdemeanor child abuse, and injury to personal property. Court documents alleged he threw pool balls at his ex-girlfriend’s car, damaging her windshield.

But those charges were dropped. Court documents stated that the victim gave different stories on who caused damage to her car’s windshield.

A separate charge against Bridges for violating a domestic violence protection order stemming from an incident in January 2023 was also dropped, according to court records.

Bridges sat out for the first part of the 2023-2024 NBA season as part of his suspension for an earlier domestic violence case.

