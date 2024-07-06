Reports: Forward Miles Bridges returning to Hornets with 3-year deal

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges, who has drawn attention off the court for domestic violence charges, is resigning with the team under a three-year deal, sources tell ESPN.

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski said the free agent agreed to a three-year, $75 million deal with the Hornets.

No options on deal. Bridges’ agent Rich Paul of @KlutchSports finalized a deal with Hornets’ front office today to bring Bridges back with a core of LaMelo Ball and Brandon Miller. https://t.co/spKnYZReRs — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 6, 2024

Bridges returns to a team stacked with point guard LaMelo Ball and forward Brandon Miller, Wojnarowski pointed out.

Off the court

Bridges has faced several legal issues in Charlotte.

He was accused of violating a protective order during a custody exchange on Oct. 6, 2023. He was charged with three criminal counts, including a domestic violence protective order violation, misdemeanor child abuse, and injury to personal property. Court documents alleged he threw pool balls at his ex-girlfriend’s car, damaging her windshield.

But those charges were dropped. Court documents stated that the victim gave different stories on who caused damage to her car’s windshield.

A separate charge against Bridges for violating a domestic violence protection order stemming from an incident in January 2023 was also dropped, according to court records.

Bridges sat out for the first part of the 2023-2024 NBA season as part of his suspension for an earlier domestic violence case.

