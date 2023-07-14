Reports: NC House Speaker Tim Moore won’t seek reelection

Tim Moore FILE - North Carolina House Speaker Tim Moore speaks in front of the Supreme Court in Washington, Dec. 7, 2022. Moore is being sued by a local elected official who alleges the powerful Republican ruined his marriage by having an affair with his wife. Lawyers for Scott Lassiter claim that for more than three years Speaker Tim Moore “willfully interfered in the marital relationship” between Lassiter and his wife, who leads an agency within the state courts system. Moore has rejected Lassiter's claims. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File) (Andrew Harnik/AP)