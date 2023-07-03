Lawsuit filed against NC House Speaker over affair is ‘resolved,’ lawyer says

RALEIGH, N.C. — A lawsuit filed against North Carolina House Speaker Tim Moore has been “resolved,” according to the plaintiff’s attorney. The news was first reported by our partners at the Charlotte Observer.

The lawsuit alleges Moore started an affair with the wife of a former Apex city councilman and engaged in group sex with other people seeking political favor.

Scott Riley Lassiter sued Moore and an unnamed John Doe defendant for several claims, including alienation of affections and civil conspiracy.

According to Alicia Jurney, a lawyer representing Lassiter, the lawsuit has now been resolved.

“This matter has been resolved,” Jurney said in an email to Channel 9.

We’re working to learn more about what that means, including whether the suit has been dropped or a settlement reached.

Channel 9 obtained a copy of the lawsuit, which alleged that Moore “used his position as Speaker of the North Carolina House of Representatives to initiate contact and develop a personal relationship with Mrs. Lassiter, despite knowing that she was married to Plaintiff.”

The suit says Lassiter’s wife worked in the state government and had known Moore for years. Jamie Liles Lassiter is currently the executive director of the North Carolina Conference of Clerks of Superior Court.

(WATCH BELOW: Lawsuit alleges NC House Speaker had affair, sex with people seeking political favor)

Lawsuit alleges NC House Speaker had affair, sex with people seeking political favor

©2023 Cox Media Group