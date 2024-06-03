Republican candidates for York County sheriff join the Political Beat

YORK COUNTY, S.C. — In a little more than a week, voters in York County will pick their next sheriff.

It’s been a controversial race that started when the current sheriff, Republican Kevin Tolson, decided last minute to take his name off the ballot. His wife, Beth Tolson, announced on the last day of filing that she would run.

Republicans voted to re-open candidate filing and four other Republicans entered the ring: Michael Belk, Tony Breeden, Heath Clevenger, and Chris Blevins.

>> In the video at the top of the page, South Carolina Reporter Tina Terry talks one-on-one with each of those candidates, asking why they want the job.

(WATCH BELOW: Councilman urges Democrats to vote in Republican primary for York County sheriff)

Councilman urges Democrats to vote in Republican primary for York County sheriff

©2024 Cox Media Group