Rescue operations, supplies coming to Western NC

NORTH CAROLINA — Search and rescue operations are underway across Western North Carolina following the devastating impact of Tropical Storm Helene.

Saturday afternoon, Governor Roy Cooper announced that more than 200 people have been rescued from flood waters. North Carolina’s search and rescue teams have also been bolstered by teams from 19 states and three federal teams.

Many areas in the mountains received more than 10 inches and as much as 29 inches of rain, causing catastrophic flooding. High winds gusting up to hurricane strength also brought down trees, power lines, and cell towers across the region, according to officials.

“This is a historic and catastrophic storm for Western North Carolina, and I’m grateful to first responders working right now to save lives and evacuate residents,” Governor Cooper said. “Efforts are also underway to get power and communications restored, and we’re bringing in needed supplies by air.”

Officials said more than 700,000 people remained without power as of Saturday morning, and utility crews are responding from across the country for immediate restoration and repair efforts. Sixteen shelters also housed approximately 1,100 residents Friday night.

Cellular telephone service remains spotty west of I-77 due to significant infrastructure damage. Telecommunications partners have activated Disaster Roaming, which allows any phone on any cellular network to access any available network to connect to. Telephone service providers are working to restore communications across the area.

Cooper also announced that supplies were being brought into the region by air for residents in the area.

“The State Emergency Response Team is working around the clock responding to severe impacts from Helene’s devastation. We are grateful for our local, state, and federal partners and their teamwork to help North Carolinians hit hard by this storm,” said North Carolina Emergency Management Director Will Ray. “Please remain aware of hazards and follow directions from local officials to protect life and safety.”

As of Saturday morning, about 418 state-maintained roads remained closed, mostly due to flooding. Across the area, 11 landslides have been reported. This includes major closures on Interstates 26 and 40 around Asheville and dozens of locations along several U.S. and N.C. highway routes, according to officials.

State transportation officials continue to urge residents to avoid traveling in western North Carolina and to consider all roads in that region closed due to damage from the storm.

North Carolina residents are encouraged to only call 911 for emergencies and dial 211 for other types of information.

