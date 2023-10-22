Researchers at Duke University developing new COVID vaccine

CHARLOTTE — A new vaccine is showing early promise in preventing future coronaviruses.

Dr. Kevin Saunders, the associate director of the Duke Human Vaccine Institute, and his team created a trivalent vaccine targeting MERS and two forms of SARS which are all variants of the coronavirus.

“We are trying to develop a vaccine where you would be immunized with this vaccine and would have protection against multiple different coronaviruses and that you wouldn’t necessarily have to worry about the coronavirus that’s coming in the future because you would have broad immunity,” Dr. Saunders told CNN.

It’s taken about three years to get to this point and the work is far from finished. But, initial results in mice are promising and the overall development of a platform allows for future adaptability.

