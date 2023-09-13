Atrium hosts conference about new COVID-19 vaccine as hospital admissions rise

CHARLOTTE — As temperatures drop in the fall and winter, the spread of illnesses like COVID-19 rises.

Medical professionals at Atrium Health in Charlotte hosted a press conference on Wednesday to share information about the most recent vaccine.

According to Mecklenburg County’s official website, COVID-19 patient hospital admissions are low, and variants similar to the Omicron XBB made up 100% of the sample.

Across the border in the Palmetto State, counties like Lancaster, York, and Chester are seeing low levels of COVID-19 hospital admissions. In Lancaster, they have had a total of 12 admissions; in York, there were 13, and in Chester, there were also only 13 admissions, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

South Carolina’s Chesterfield County is currently at a medium level of hospital admissions; so far this week, its hospitals have seen 35 COVID-19 patients, which is a 66.7% increase from the prior week.

