MONROE, N.C. — A fire destroyed several apartments on Icemorlee Street in Monroe on Tuesday afternoon.

Paramedics treated two people after they reportedly jumped from a second-floor window onto a stoop to escape the fire at the Icemorlee Street Apartments.

They are expected to be OK.

