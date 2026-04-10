Residents oppose roundabout proposal in Rock Hill

ROCK HILL, S.C. — A proposal to turn an intersection into a roundabout in Rock Hill is getting pushback from the community.

The South Carolina Department of Transportation wants to turn the intersection at Highway 321 and 101 into a roundabout. A new study says the roundabout would reduce crashes.

Residents, however, are against it.

It’s a major roadway for people traveling from and to Rock Hill, Chester, and York.

Channel 9’s Tina Terry spoke to Robert Sanders, who drives through the intersection of Highway 324 and Mobley Store Road three to four times a day, often on farm equipment.

“You gotta go through that intersection to get to town,” Sanders said.

SCDOT said they have identified the road as one of several with ‘high crash rates.’

“I have had more close calls at a roundabout than an intersection,” Sanders said. “They don’t yield, and you’re going from 55 to 25; it’s just aggravating.”

But transportation officials say adding the roundabout can reduce crashes by 66 percent and accidents with injuries up to 79 percent.

Roberts says an alternative like a four-way stop would work just as well and says that neighbors expressed their desires to state officials.

We reached out to SCDOT and we are still waiting to hear back.

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