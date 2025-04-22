Residents push back against 70,000-square-foot warehouse near Charlotte neighborhood

CHARLOTTE — Neighbors of the Moores Park II community are pushing back against a proposed warehouse near their neighborhood.

Aviation Metals wants to build a 70,000-square-foot warehouse on Business Center Drive near Interstate 85.

The project would be next to an existing warehouse; however, single-family homes sit to the north of the property.

Moores Park II residents told the Charlotte City Council that they are worried about environmental and air quality issues. They also expressed concerns about property values.

The council is set to take a vote on the proposal in the coming months.

