Residents question promised 24/7 armed security at uptown parks

Community members say they were promised around-the-clock armed security at city parks, but a month after the supposed start date, they say the guards are rarely present, if at all.

“We were promised at numerous community meetings that the county would put 24/7-armed security in each of the city parks,” said Hank Suh, security and communications liaison for First Ward Neighbors Inc.

Suhr said he was told that was supposed to start on July 1 but one month later, he said he’s seen little-to-no armed guards in First Ward Park.

“Over the past 30 days, since July 1, I’ve come to the park about 20 days out of the 30, and each of the times I come, I’ve only seen armed security on two separate days,” Suh said.

He said he frequents the park often and took videos to show the absence of armed guards.

“I just want to see what was promised to us come true, and that’s not happening,” he said.

Suhr, a retired police officer, said he knows how armed guards could benefit citizens and ease the load on law enforcement.

“When you then say, ‘We’re going to have armed security,’ that then takes a lot of load off of them, and then, would allow us, as citizens, to walk around freely and know, ‘l can go to the security guard for help,’” Suhr said.

Resident Chris Connelly voiced the same about Fourth Ward Park.

“We were told 24/7 security,” he said. “24/7 means 24 and seven. We have literally not seen 24 or seven.”

Connelly said he walks this park multiple times throughout the day and started to see a security presence within the last three days.

“They showed up Wednesday afternoon,” he said. “They showed up Thursday during the day. They showed up this morning, Friday morning.”

However, Connelly is still worried about a lack of around-the-clock presence, and he wants to see more guards on foot.

“This is a foot park, so you got to have a presence,” Connelly said. “You got to get out there, see and be seen. You have to see what’s going on. You have to have other people seeing you.”

Channel 9 reached out to Mecklenburg County to ask if there is a 24/7 presence of armed guards. A spokesperson said they do not share that information for security reasons.

