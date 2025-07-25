Armed guards now patrolling Uptown Charlotte parks amid safety push

CHARLOTTE — Mecklenburg County has implemented a new security service to patrol three parks in Uptown Charlotte, including Romare Bearden Park, with armed guards as part of enhanced safety measures.

The new security contract, which took effect on July 1st, aims to address safety concerns following incidents of crime in the area.

The presence of armed guards is intended to deter criminal activity and provide a sense of security for park visitors.

“I think it’s great. I’m glad to see that there’s some improvement,” said Anthony Grant, a frequent visitor to Romare Bearden Park, who has experienced crime in the area before.

Anthony Grant recounted past criminal activity he witnessed in Romare Bearden Park, including a robbery he experienced last October. He expressed relief at seeing an increased security presence.

The new security service replaced a previous contract and is responsible for patrolling Romare Bearden Park and two other parks near Uptown.

While armed guards were observed in Romare Bearden Park, their presence in First and Fourth Ward Parks remains unclear.

Kevin Sparacio, a resident near Fourth Ward, mentioned he has not seen any security personnel during his daily walks in the park. Despite this, he feels safe walking during the day but avoids the area at night due to safety concerns.

Mecklenburg County has not disclosed specific details about the security plans but confirmed that the guards will be armed.

The introduction of armed guards in Uptown Charlotte parks is a response to past criminal incidents, aiming to enhance safety and reassure park-goers.

While some residents welcome the increased security, others remain cautious, particularly in areas where security presence is less visible.

VIDEO: Security officers at some Charlotte parks could soon carry guns

Security officers at some Charlotte parks could soon carry guns

©2025 Cox Media Group