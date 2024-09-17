Residents sound off about town’s dwindling police force

OAKBORO, N.C. — Tough words were delivered to the Oakboro Town Commission and administrators Monday night over the future disbandment of the Oakboro Police Department.

“You have destroyed this city,” said one of the town’s residents.

Following Chief TJ Smith’s resignation, the town has slowly lost all but two officers.

Some residents blame town commissioners and staff.

“Something is seriously wrong if so many people quit from this town,” resident Bernice Davis said.

One of the officers who resigned was interim Chief Jason Eschert. Last year he was given the Medal of Valor for saving the lives of two people.

“The problem, like in a divorce, is the transparency, the lying and deceit which comes from this group,” he said.

The town’s solution is to contract with the Stanly County Sheriff’s Office for law enforcement services.

The town says there will be eight deputies dedicated to a newly formed Oakboro division.

They’ll operate in the town’s police building and provide 24/7 coverage.

The existing officers will have the opportunity to apply to be with the Stanly County Sheriff’s Office.

This isn’t completely a new thing. The Stanly County Sheriff’s Office has already been patrolling Oakboro since May. They were brought on because of all the resignations.

While residents have a lot of disdain for how this has been handled, they say they have nothing but respect for Stanly deputies.

“I have nothing against you, we have a lot of pride in our sheriff’s department,” Davis said.

The contract has not been signed yet, but the town says it is necessary since so many people have resigned.

This type of law enforcement arrangement isn’t completely unusual. Other towns that don’t have a police department, and are covered by their local sheriff’s department, include Harrisburg and Indian Trail.

