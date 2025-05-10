Wadesboro Police Chief announces retirement, citing threats following K-9 controversy

WADESBORO, N.C. — Wadesboro Police Department’s Interim Police Chief Jason Eschert announced his retirement effective as of Friday.

Eschert informed Town Manager Wiley Ross of his intent to retire on Monday, according to a press release.

“While the timing was unexpected, we respect Eschert’s decision and thank him for his service to our community,” Ross said. “We remain committed to the safety and well-being of our citizens as we navigate this period of transition.”

Eschert had served as the interim police chief for three months. During that time, a controversy arose after a Wadesboro police officer shot and killed K-9 Blitz in the field.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

The interim police chief, his officers and town officials were receiving threats of violence, according to officials. Ross said escalating threats were the reason for Eschert’s retirement.

“This has been a difficult time for our department and our community, and we understand the emotions this has stirred,” Ross said. “As we process this tragedy and departure, our focus now turns to healing, supporting our officers and rebuilding trust within the community.”

In the meantime, Sergeant Tameka Nolen will oversee administrative duties within the department until June 6 and former Police Chief Thedis Spencer will return from retirement to serve as interim chief.

WATCH: No charges in K-9 Blitz’s death amid resignations and lawsuit

No charges in K-9 Blitz’s death amid resignations and lawsuit

©2025 Cox Media Group