Residents want better access to businesses via CATS gate

CHARLOTTE — Residents are pushing officials with the Charlotte Area Transit System to open a gate that could give them better access to businesses near the Sugar Creek station.

One new restaurant is Soul Gastrolounge.

The popular tapas spot moved from Plaza Midwood.

People must now take a lengthy detour to get there from the light rail stop.

Channel 9 asked CATS officials why they can’t use the gate, which leads to the development.

They said it is closed for safety reasons and a pedestrian crossing needs to be installed.

