Restaurant prepares for NoDa debut after three-year absence

Soul Gastrolounge will open in a new location at The Pass later this month. (Melissa Key/CBJ)
By Charlotte Business Journal

CHARLOTTE — Soul Gastrolounge is ready for its next chapter after a nearly three-year hiatus.

Husband-and-wife team Andy and Lesa Kastanas plan to reopen the restaurant this month in a 4,700-square-foot space at The Pass in NoDa. Final permitting as well as staff and kitchen training are ongoing, with an opening date to be announced soon.

“I’m excited it’s falling into place. When things stagnated, that was the hardest time,” said Andy Kastanas.

