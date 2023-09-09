Restaurant backed by NFL legend Mike Ditka set to open in Elizabeth

CHARLOTTE — Catalina Kitchen + Bar, a new restaurant concept by former NFL star Mike Ditka, has an opening date.

Catalina will open Sept. 12 at Elizabeth on Seventh, at 1942 E. Seventh St. The menu’s focus is on chef-driven dishes that marry costal cuisine with local and Southern favorites.

Menu items include Carolina Sunburst Farms trout with butterbean succotash, pappardelle with short rib ragu and roasted tomatoes, and a spicy buttermilk fried chicken sandwich.

Charlotte Business Journal first reported in December that Ditka’s Restaurant Group planned to launch its new concept at the mixed-use development in the Elizabeth neighborhood.

