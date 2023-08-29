Longtime Charlotte soul food restaurant permanently shut down

CHARLOTTE — La’Wans Soul Food Restaurant shut its doors to customers for the last time on Sunday.

The longtime Charlotte staple announced on their Facebook that they would sell until the food ran out and then turn the open light off permanently.

“Today isn’t easy, but please know that this isn’t the end of La’Wan’s era,” the owner posted.

An emotional post from Saturday cited the recent death of co-owner Kenneth Adams as a large part of the decision to close down, in addition to “unforeseen circumstances.”

“Kenneth’s unwavering dedication, passion, and innovative spirit has been the driving force behind our journey,” the post read.

La’Wans was located on South Tryon for 23 years.

