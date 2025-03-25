Restaurant expanding to SouthPark center

CHARLOTTE — The Salted Melon Market & Eatery will start construction on a permanent SouthPark restaurant next month. Plans call for a 2,769-square-foot establishment at Phillips Place.

“We have always seen SouthPark as a natural fit for Salted Melon. The combination of office and residential in the area is perfect for an all-day concept like Salted Melon,” co-owner Thomas Coker says.

A spring opening is targeted.

