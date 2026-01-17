Restaurant filling vacant space uptown

CHARLOTTE — Fogo de Chão is targeting Charlotte in 2026. The upscale Brazilian steakhouse brand has confirmed plans to open a restaurant here.

Multiple sources told the Charlotte Business Journal that Fogo will occupy the former McCormick & Schmick’s site at 200 S. Tryon St. in uptown. That space has been vacant since the restaurant closed in May.

A Fogo spokesperson confirmed those rumors Wednesday afternoon.

