Amazon says its data centers are more water-efficient than industry average

RICHMOND COUNTY, N.C. — As Amazon is in the process of building a data center in Richmond County, the company released new information on ways it’s working to reduce its water use at its other data centers. Water is used to cool data centers.

Amazon said its 2025 water data revealed they are seven times more water-efficient than the industry average. The company says it only uses water during the hottest days, and air cooling for most of the year.

Amazon is also working with the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation in North Carolina to restore and protect 20,000 acres of longleaf pine forests in the Pee Dee River basin. In a release, Amazon said, ‘the project will help more rainwater filter into the ground and nearby rivers —resulting in in an expected 1.6 billion liters of water replenished annually’.

Amazon said they are 75% toward their 2030 water positive goal. For every gallon of water used at a data center, the company says it will return more than a gallon back to the communities where they operate. In 2025, Amazon said it returned three gallons for every four used.

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