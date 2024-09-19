Restaurant franchisees sued after lease default

CONCORD, N.C. — The owners of Ballantyne Town Center are suing these Marco’s Pizza franchisees after the restaurant allegedly defaulted on its lease.

The property owners — DDG Enterprises and Publix 1 LLC — have filed a complaint in Mecklenburg County Superior Court alleging breach of contract, unjust enrichment, unfair or deceptive practices and conversion of the property at 11218 Providence Road West.

It seeks damages in excess of $25,000 from the Marco’s franchise operators — RHLC Investments LLC, Gari Church, and Travis and Sara Cole.

