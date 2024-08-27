Founder of pizza restaurant in Mooresville dies

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — The man who founded a Mooresville pizza restaurant has died, according to a Facebook post from the restaurant’s account.

“Our hearts are heavier than words can explain as we share the news of the passing of our beloved founder, Jayson Poluka,” it begins.

The concept for the restaurant, Meadow’s Wood-Fired, began in 2019 and came to be what it is back in 2021. The restaurant sits along Highway 150 between Park Avenue and Broad Street.

“Jayson was more than just a boss; he was a mentor, a friend, and a family member to us all. His passion for food, his unwavering spirit, and his infectious laughter made working with him a joy,” the post reads.

Though Poluka’s cause of death was not shared, the post mentions “insurmountable health obstacles” he battled for “many, many years.”

As for what’s next for Meadow’s Wood-Fired, the post says that is uncertain but will be handled delicately.

“Please send your best prayers and wishes for strength to the Poluka/Connelly family,” the post concludes. “‘We will miss you dearly’ is the understatement of the century…we will make you proud and we love you more than pizza itself, bossman.”

