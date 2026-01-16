Restaurant planned for historic building

CHARLOTTE — The Tonidandel-Brown Restaurant Group is leaning into this turn-of-the-century grocery store’s history for their newest concept.

Wyatt’s Superfine is set to transform the historic Leeper & Wyatt Building into a four-story restaurant, capped with a solarium. That multimillion-dollar project was inspired by the original grocery store, which operated for half a century in South End, Jeff Tonidandel says.

The menu will dial in local produce, meats and proteins. Grains will be milled in-house for pastas and bread.

“The time period of the building — 1903 — is just a historic seminal moment in America’s food,” Tonidandel says. “We’re getting a lot of inspiration from that time period.”

Keep reading here.

VIDEO: ‘Fork & Hammer’: Charlotte restaurateurs feature latest concept in PBS docuseries

‘Fork & Hammer’: Charlotte restaurateurs feature latest concept in PBS docuseries

©2026 Cox Media Group