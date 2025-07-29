Sprouts Farmers Market set to open in NoDa

CHARLOTTE — Residents of north Charlotte and NoDa will soon have access to a new grocery store as Sprouts Farmers Market is set to open on Aug. 22 at the intersection of North Tryon Street and 36th Street.

The NoDa area has been previously identified as a food desert by city leaders.

Sprouts Farmers Market’s arrival is significant for the local community, which has faced challenges in accessing fresh and affordable groceries.

The designation of the area as a food desert highlights the lack of nearby grocery options, making this new store a welcome addition for residents.

