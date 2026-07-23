Restaurant with revolving sushi bar picks Charlotte NC for debut

CHARLOTTE — Kura Sushi was deliberate in choosing a home for its first revolving sushi bar in Charlotte.

The nearly 3,100-square-foot restaurant recently opened at 7804 Rea Road, suite A, in Stonecrest at Piper Glen.

“Charlotte has been a target for Kura’s development for quite some time,” says Robert Kluger, chief development officer at Kura Sushi USA.

He says the Stonecrest opportunity marked the right time for the brand to enter the market. This marks the first Kura Sushi location in North Carolina.

Read more about the restaurant on CBJ’s website here.

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