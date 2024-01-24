Restaurants in Charlotte, Blowing Rock make semi-finals for James Beard Awards

CHARLOTTE — Two restaurants in the Charlotte area are getting looks for a prestigious award.

Two major categories in the James Beard Awards feature chefs from Charlotte and Blowing Rock.

Daryl Cooper and Oscar Johnson of Jimmy Pearls in Uptown are nominated for “Best Chef in the Southeast.”

The Restaurant at Gideon Ridge in Blowing Rock earned a nomination for “Outstanding Restaurant.”

Last year, three Charlotte restaurants made it to the semi-finals of the James Beard Awards.

Finalists will be announced on April 3.

