Retail giant to breathe new life into decades-old Charlotte shopping center

CHARLOTTE — TJ Maxx is on the move in lower South End. The discount retailer will relocate to Seneca Square in summer 2026, becoming the anchor of that retail center at the intersection of South Boulevard and Tyvola Road.

Plans call for TJ Maxx to occupy 25,750 square feet at that site, formerly home to Office Depot. That store will be roughly a mile away from TJ Maxx’s current store on South Boulevard.

The retailer is a key piece in the transformation of Seneca Square, says Jack Spencer, partner at Cedar Square, a Charlotte-based real estate private equity investment firm.

“Part of the appeal there is that they do offer a fantastic anchoring of the property and can draw the small shop tenants that that we’re seeking,” he says.

