Micro Center finally opens in Charlotte after delays

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte officially has the first Micro Center in North Carolina.

The tech-centric retail store announced by text message that it was finally opening its south Charlotte location on Friday, several weeks after its original grand opening date.

Charlotte’s Micro Center was set to open on May 10 but had to push back its opening due to “an unforeseen delay.” That was after the store moved its target opening from “late 2023″ to “early 2024.”

On Thursday, it made the surprise announcement that it will open by this weekend.

Micro Center opening

The official opening date is set for June 7, according to Micro Center’s website.

The Charlotte location will be Micro Center’s 27th location in the United States. Previously, the next closest store was in the Atlanta area, more than three hours away from Charlotte and nearly six hours away from Raleigh.

Micro Center is known for having some of the lowest prices on new electronics and computer equipment, and many deals are found in-store only. Geeks across Charlotte have been awaiting the store’s opening with eager anticipation, based on numerous posts and comments in the Charlotte Subreddit.

Charlotte’s Micro Center will also have a “Knowledge Bar” offering authorized computer service for Apple, Dell, and HP products.

The store is located in a shopping center on South Boulevard, just south of Woodlawn Road.

The store said it plans to have exclusive discounts and promotions to celebrate its grand opening.

