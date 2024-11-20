Retail, restaurants eyed for Waxhaw development

WAXHAW, N.C. — This Waxhaw development is courting a mix of national, regional and local retailers as construction ramps up.

The Shops at Prescot Village is an 83,000-square-foot neighborhood shopping center by Syracuse developer The Widewaters Group. The 100-acre, mixed-use development is at Providence Road and Prescot Glen Parkway.

Lowes Foords has already signed on as an anchor for the project. Its 50,887-square-foot store is aiming to open in the fourth quarter of 2025.

The center also will have 32,000 square feet of inline retail space — divided among two buildings.

Read more here.

VIDEO: Community rallies behind officer fighting to keep Thin Blue Line Flag in Waxhaw neighborhood

Community rallies behind officer fighting to keep Thin Blue Line Flag in Waxhaw neighborhood





©2024 Cox Media Group