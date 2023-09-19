Retired Charlotte firefighters reunite with old captain

CHARLOTTE — Two retired Charlotte firefighters visited one of their old captains, taking him on a ride in their old fire truck.
Channel 9′s Hannah Goetz joined Danny Ross, Larry Met and Harry Rogers on the ride, learning about their decades-long friendship and time spent serving the Queen City.
“There are very few fires where we can’t say we were there,” said Ross.
Their visit to the former captain is a part of a larger program to reconnect with retired firefighters in poor health and lift everyone’s spirits.
“If you want to uplift a fireman, you bring him a fire truck.”

