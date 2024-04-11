Retired deputy enters newly reopened race for York County sheriff

YORK COUNTY, S.C. — The race to be the next sheriff in York County is heating up after the local Republican Party opted to reopen the filing period for candidates this week.

Channel 9′s Tina Terry has been covering the developments since Sheriff Kevin Tolson took his name off the ballot, allowing his wife to take his place on the ballot with no other competition.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

The York County Republican Party voted to reopen the filing starting Thursday, and one new candidate was ready to go, saying he’s the best candidate for sheriff.

“I’m extremely thankful for the opportunity and I think it does help clear everything up and make everything look like it’s on the up and up,” said Heath Clevenger.

Terry was there when Clevenger, a retired York County deputy, formally filed to run against Beth Tolson.

Last week, Clevenger was surprised when the current sheriff’s wife took his place on the ballot on the last day to file. Clevenger said he originally didn’t file to run because he wanted to support Kevin.

“I had planned to run when he wasn’t going to run,” Clevenger told Terry. “I worked for him, great man, ton of respect for him. Out of that, I wouldn’t run against him.”

But the Tolsons’ switch caused such a stir that the local party voted to reopen filing for one more week.

For voters like Amani Rodway, they’re happy to see some competition in the race.

“Let us have a voice, let us have a vote to really choose who we would like,” Rodway told Terry.

Clevenger has more than 25 years of law enforcement experience, and he says one priority if elected would be improving the relationship between law enforcement and the community.

“You have to continually build your relationships with the community; it’s not a coffee with a cop one-and-done type of thing, that’s a constant thing that has to be done so the community has trust in law enforcement,” Clevenger said.

Tolson couldn’t speak on camera Thursday, but she said she respects the decision of the party to reopen the filing, adding that she intends to become the next York County sheriff.

Rodway said with fresh options, he’s now going to look into the differences between the candidates.

“I’m going to do my research, so if the wife is better, we’re going to go with the wife; however, you know, I ‘m happy to hear that someone did come and put their name on that ballot,” Rodway said.

The filing for the race will now close at noon on April 17.

