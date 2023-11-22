Retired K9 Officer Britt passes away

CORNELIUS, N.C. — A retired K9 officer passed away Wednesday morning, according to reports from the Cornelius Police Department.

K9 Officer Britt started on patrol in November 2012 and worked alongside his partner, Corporal Russell, until May 2021 when he retired.

Britt remained with Corporal Russell throughout his retirement. He was surrounded by family, fellow canines, handlers, and officers during his passing, according to the department.

The Cornelius Police Department said Britt was a pivotal part of their team and will be greatly missed.

