NTSB begins investigation into Mooresville tanker explosion

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — The National Transportation Safety Board has deployed a four‑member investigative team to Mooresville following Tuesday’s tanker truck explosion at the Carolina Beverage Group facility.

The team arrived the same day and has begun documenting the accident scene and examining the equipment involved.

According to preliminary information, a Brenntag tanker truck arrived around 7:16 a.m. on April 7 to deliver roughly 1,100 gallons of sodium hydroxide solution.

The driver discovered the DOT‑407 aluminum cargo tank was leaking and notified his company.

About 20 minutes later, the tank exploded, separating the rear compartment from the rest of the vessel.

NTSB investigators expect to remain on scene for three to four days, gathering perishable evidence. The agency also emphasized it will not speculate on the cause during this phase.

Witnesses with information are encouraged to contact witness@ntsb.gov.

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