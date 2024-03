CHARLOTTE — A South Charlotte retirement community found a special way to honor their residents on International Women’s Day.

Channel 9 attended a special photoshoot created for the ladies at Waltonwood Providence. The center brought in a makeup artist and professional photographer to take portraits of the residents.

>>In the video at the top of the page, see how dozens of women enjoyed the day being pampered and featured on film.

