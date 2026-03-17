Retrial denied for convicted killer of retired police lieutenant

ROCK HILL, S.C. — A South Carolina judge denied the request for a retrial and a shorter sentence for a man convicted of killing a retired police officer.

Rock Hill Lieutenant Larry Vaughn was found dead in his downtown apartment in 2021.

Even Hawthorne was arrested the next day. In September, he was found guilty and sentenced to life.

Our partners at the Rock Hill Herald report the defense wanted a retrial to include a knife found at the scene in the evidence.

VIDEO: Judge orders $250K bond for former SC deputy accused of killing retired police lieutenant

Judge orders $250K bond for former SC deputy accused of killing retired police lieutenant

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